New Homes in West Villages, Founders Club and The Islands on the Manatee River

Lee Wetherington Homes has started building in The Islands on the Manatee River in Parrish with the introduction of its three-bedroom, four-bath Windward model, a West Indies-style residence with more than 3,300 square feet of interior living space (more than 5,000 square feet overall, when the outdoor kitchen, pool and spa are included). Prices start in the upper $700,000s. The 225-acre gated riverfront community is located with River Wilderness Golf and Country Club.

M/I Homes has introduced its new gated, maintenance-free community, Oasis at West Villages, Homes will sit on 60- to 70-foot-wide homesites in a nature preserve, with walking paths, a pond and bridge to the new 33-acre West Villages Park. A community pool, pickleball court and clubhouse are among the community amenities. Two decorated models, the Crystal and Holiday, are available for viewing, with prices starting in the $300,000s. West Villages, in south Sarasota County is one of the fastest-growing master-planned developments in the nation, and will be home to the new Atlanta Braves spring training stadium, slated to open in 2019.

London Bay Homes has introduced 11 new one-story and two-story floor plans in The Founders Club, with open floor plans, three and four bedrooms, studies and three-car garages. Shown here, the new Pembrook model, located on a half-acre site overlooking a lake and the Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course, has 3,650 square feet of interior living space, a shower garden off the master bath and a large front porch. Priced at $1.99 million, it is scheduled for completion this summer. Other new floor plans start in the $700,000s.