New Business Offers Real Estate and Design Services

Brittany Zachos Image: Courtesy Colette Connolly

Brittany Zachos, the founder of New York's Zachos Design Group and the lead designer of HGTV’s reality show Property Brothers, is launching a new business combining real estate and interior design with her father, David Zachos, and her brother, Ryan Zachos. Zachos Realty and Design Group will offer expertise in real estate, investments, remodeling, new construction and more. The family is celebrating the launch of the new company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the firm's new office, 536 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota.