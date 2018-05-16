What Our Editors Are Watching This Summer

“I’ve been waiting for a few months for the Showtime series Patrick Melrose to start. The series is based on Englishman Edward St. Aubyn’s five critically acclaimed biographical novels about his traumatic childhood. St. Aubyn’s early life is awful and unthinkable, but critics’ reviews of his wry and witty writing about himself and Britain’s upper class make me think the series is not all dark and hopeless. Plus, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the tortured lead character, and I’m a fan.”—Susan Burns, editor in chief

“It takes a special movie to cut through the distractions of an airline flight, but Columbus did just that when I recently watched it high above the Atlantic Ocean. The drama tracks a budding friendship-slash-romance between a smart young woman stuck caring for her mother in Columbus, Indiana, and an older man who comes to town after his father, a prominent local architecture teacher, collapses and is hospitalized. The film is low-key, but intense—filled with luminous shots of the dozens of stunning mid-century architectural gems built in the town of Columbus. As I was coming home, it inspired a new round of wanderlust.”—Cooper Levey-Baker, associate editor

"New books by two of my favorite authors—Tana French and Kate Atkinson—come out in September and October. Until then, I’ll have to pass the summer watching too much baseball on my MLB Network subscription. Go, Nats!”—Ilene Denton, senior editor

“Looking forward to another summer of Masterpiece mysteries on PBS, Sunday nights starting June 24. That means six more episodes of Shaun Evans portraying the young Detective Constable Morse, solving crimes in swinging 1960s Oxford, in season five of Endeavour. The Inspector Morse TV shows date back more than 30 years now, starting in 1987 with the late John Thaw as the older character; today’s prequels are just as entertaining.”—Kay Kipling, executive editor

“Anyone who’s talked to me for five minutes knows my obsession with The Great British Baking Show—I even wrote a 700-word essay professing my love for the popular show in our “Best Bakeries” feature last year. So it’s probably no surprise that I’ve fallen down a rabbit hole of other British TV programs—notably Big Dreams, Small Spaces, in which English gardener Monty Don helps passionate but often clueless gardeners transform their outdoor spaces. The show is basically the equivalent of a glass of warm milk before bed: Don is knowledgeable, charismatic and a little cheeky; the homeowners seem to represent the very best of humanity (a woman who wants to create a pick-your-own outdoor garden for her community; parents who want to build a sensory garden for their child with Down’s Syndrome); and the before-and-afters are gorgeous. You can find the show on Netflix—like Bake Off, it’s the perfect antidote to our busy days and the crazy news cycle we live in." —Megan McDonald, digital editor

