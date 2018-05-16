Tervis' Osprey Store Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

Mermug. ✌️❤️ A post shared by Tervis (@tervis) on Jan 28, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

Tervis Tumbler is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Osprey store by hosting a “Golden Celebration” event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

During the event, guests can take advantage of special promotions, such as a free glitter tumbler when they spend $50. Plus, all outlet items will be 50 percent off. Attendees can also build and design a personalized tumbler in the Tervis Lab by choosing a design or bringing their own photos.

Bourbon & Bowties Jewelry and Daiquiri Deck will be present, too, and a free lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips and drinks will be offered from 11 to 1 p.m.

And that’s not all! To kick off the anniversary, Tervis is hosting a “Golden Scavenger Hunt” by hiding 50 special golden tumblers around Sarasota and Venice, each with a special prize inside. The lucky people who find these tumblers will win a tour of the Tervis factory, a free lunch and the chance to make their own tumbler. The scavenger hunt started on May 14th. Watch for daily clues by following Tervis on Facebook and Instagram.

Tervis' Osprey Store is located at 928 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Call (941) 966-8614 or click here for more information.