State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Image: Courtesy myfloridalegal.com

The office of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday filed a lawsuit aimed at 20 opioid manufacturers and distributers, alleging the companies lied about how addictive the drugs were, paid doctors to promote opioid prescriptions, filled suspicious drug orders and more. More than 400 cities, counties, states and Native American tribes are pursuing legal action against companies like Purdue Pharma, the creator of OxyContin, and Endo Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Percocet, as part of a case being heard in a federal court in Ohio. The City of Sarasota filed suit in early April.