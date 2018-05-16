Scientist Discusses Future of Mullet Species in Italy

Kenneth Leber Image: Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory

Kenneth Leber, the associate vice president for research and program manager for fisheries ecology and enhancement at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke at a workshop held in Italy this week about the future of the mullet species. Leber's talk, titled “Stock Enhancement and Mullet Culture in Hawaii," highlighted findings from personal research conducted in the Pacific. As aquaculture places stress on the wild population of grey mullet in the Mediterranean region, demand to improve current practices there has increased. The workshop was held on Monday in the Italian city of Bari.