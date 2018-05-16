Nonprofit Academy Picks New Administrative Director

Donna Leigh-Estes Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

The Applied Behavior Analysis Academy, a nonprofit that strives to develop the full potential of students with autism spectrum disorders and other disabilities, recently hired Donna Leigh-Estes as its administrative director. Leigh-Estes brings over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit and mental health fields to the nonprofit. In her new role, Leigh-Estes will assist the clinical director and operations director with leadership and management of the Academy. Sarasota's MBJ Group, a talent management company, led the nonprofit's candidate search.