Venice Restaurant Undergoing Renovations

A rendering of the new Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. last month began remodeling the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery located in Venice. The team will demolish and add 1,154 square feet and renovate 2,163 square feet of an existing 6,370-square-foot space. The restaurant will reopen in October, with a new building entrance slightly shifted to the west. The 1,154-square-foot addition will be located on the southern side of the restaurant.