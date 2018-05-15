Sarasota Church Celebrates 100 Years

Truvine Missionary Baptist Church Image: Courtesy Nicole Harris

Truvine Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1947 31st St., Sarasota, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding this month. As part of the month-long series of events, former Truvine pastor the Rev. Dr. Samuel Maxwell, who presided as pastor of Truvine for 11 years, will return to the north Sarasota church for its milestone centennial services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. Truvine has advocated for equality in civil rights and human and social services throughout Sarasota, including hosting one of the Freedom Schools during the Sarasota County schools boycott of 1969.