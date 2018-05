Curt Cooke Image: Courtesy Sheila Brannan Longo

RE/MAX Platinum Realty recently hired Curt Cooke as a realtor in its West Villages office. Cooke has nine years of real estate experience, specializing in both residential and commercial properties, with a focus on waterfront properties and new homes. A native of Indiana, Cooke moved to Florida in 1978 and has a background in construction.