Phosphate Giant Moving Its Headquarters to Florida

The phosphate and fertilizer giant Mosaic is moving its corporate headquarters from Plymouth, Minnesota, to Hillsborough County, Florida. The timing of the move and the location of the new headquarters have not yet been announced. Mosaic mines phosphate rock from hundreds of thousands of acres of land in central Florida and operates phosphate production facilities in Bartow, Bowling Green, Lithia, Plant City, Mulberry, Riverview, Fort Meade and Duette—all in Florida. The company also mines potash, primarily in Saskatchewan. The move to Florida brings the company's headquarters closer to its operations in Brazil. Mosaic purchased the Brazilian mining company Vale for $2.5 billion in 2016.