Manatee County Visitors Bureau Hands Out Tourism Awards

From left to right: 2017 Tourism Ambassador Award winner Greg Campbell of Pier 22, 2018 winner Karen Riley-Love and Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Elliott Falcione Image: Courtesy Megan Brewster

The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau recently handed out its 2018 Champions in Tourism Awards, created to recognize individuals who have contributed greatly to tourism in the Bradenton area. The annual Tourism Ambassador Award was given to Karen Riley-Love, who sits on the board of the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce and is involved with the city’s tourism outreach initiatives. She is also a founding member of Friends of the DeSoto National Memorial and served as director of the Florida Maritime Museum. The Ed Hunzeker Hospitality Leadership Award was given to Patrick Moreo, who has served hospitality and tourism industries as an educator and administrator for more than 30 years.