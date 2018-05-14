Web Design Firm Opens New Sarasota Office

The St. Louis web and mobile design and development company Engage recently opened a second office in Sarasota and hired two new staff members. Kristen Palm will oversee Engage projects and initiatives from inception to completion and collaborate with internal teams and partners. She has expertise in website maintenance, advertising strategy, search engine optimization, customer relationship management, marketing plans, budget development and more. Software developer Peter Tran, meanwhile, brings expertise in creating and maintaining user-facing and internal web applications.