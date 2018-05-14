Three New College Students Win Fulbright Grants

From left to right: Miles Iton, Liliana Solomon and Megan Bailey Image: Courtesy David Gulliver

Three students at New College of Florida recently received Fulbright grants for 2018 and will study and work in Taiwan and Croatia. Miles Iton received a Fulbright Research Fellowship to Taiwan, while Megan Bailey and Liliana Solomon received Fulbright English Teaching Assistantships to Taiwan and Croatia, respectively. All are expected to graduate from the college on Friday, May 18. New College students have now received 47 Fulbright grants over the last 10 years and 86 since the college was founded.