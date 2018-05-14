Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

Dean Miller Image: Courtesy Holly Johnson

Dean Miller was recently named chair-elect of the JFCS of the Suncoast board of directors. Miller will be responsible for coordinating board activities, overseeing governance and development, and supporting the mission of the organization. He has been a member of the JFCS board for the past two years and a Sarasota resident since 2002. He previously worked for JPMorgan, IBM and more. JFCS is a nonprofit that offers 26 programs in seven areas—youth, seniors, cancer support, Jewish healing, counseling, veterans and families—and serves 29,600 people each year.