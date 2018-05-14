New Campaign Encourages Locals to 'Skip the Straw'

Rethinking Plastic Sarasota and Chefs Collaborative are partnering on Skip the Straw Suncoast, a new campaign created to eliminate the use of single-use plastic straws and food containers. Rethinking Plastic founders Jana Hoefling, Cat Dillard and Bruce Balck and Chefs Collaborative leader Steve Phelps, owner and chef at Indigenous, are working with local restaurants to reduce their use of plastic. The groups are also holding a screening of the documentary Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic? at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. A suggested donation of $5 is requested.