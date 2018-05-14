We Want You to Write For Us!

Be our next food writer! Image: Shutterstock

Do you love to eat? Do you love to talk about what you just ate? Do you analyze why you loved what you just ate? Are you curious about other cultures? And can you find something newsworthy in everything from a taco stand to a temple of haute cuisine?

How would you like to cover Sarasota’s ever-growing dining scene for its most popular magazine?

Sarasota Magazine is looking for a freelance dining editor, someone to cover food in all its permutations by contributing to our food blog and our weekly email newsletter, writing monthly restaurant reviews and taking the lead on food cover stories. This position requires at least three years of professional writing experience, preferably with an emphasis on food. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, a résumé and at least three clips to susanb@sarasotamagazine.com. No phone calls, please.