Digital Marketing Workshop Takes Place May 22

Manasota SCORE mentor Nick Choat will offer a guide to digital marketing for small businesses during a presentation 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. Workshop participants will learn how to make smart decisions in using online marketing to help their own businesses grow. Choat, a digital marketing consultant and coach, will share local market examples, as well as insights from large corporations such as Disney, Boeing and more. Pre-registration is $20.