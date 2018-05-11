New Road Resurfacing Project Begins in Late May

The City of Sarasota will begin resurfacing a 1.4-mile stretch of Osprey Avenue between Siesta Drive and Bahia Vista Street in late May. Osprey Avenue will remain open to two-way traffic through the duration of the project and businesses there will remain accessible. Resurfacing of other segments of the street will take place through next spring. The improvements will include new curbs, signals, ramps and bike lane stripes.