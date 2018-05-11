New 'Passport' Created to Boost Cortez Businesses and Nonprofits

The Florida Maritime Museum and merchants in historic Cortez Village will next month begin offering a new "Cortez Passport" intended to encourage visitors to explore local businesses and nonprofits. The Passport is a cooperative neighborhood initiative created to support the Florida Maritime Museum. Participating visitors can complete tasks to receive a T-shirt as a reward. The official launch of the Passport program will take place at the Coastal Community Celebration at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 7. The Passports will be free and available to the public at all participating locations.