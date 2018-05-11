42,000-Square-Foot Rosemary District Property on the Market

A rendering of a proposed development for the property created by the Sarasota architecture firm Halflants + Pichette Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

A 42,000-square-foot corner property in the Rosemary District is now on the market. Located at the northeast corner of Cocoanut Avenue and Fourth Street, the property has administrative site plan approval for 62 residential units and 2,458 square feet of commercial space. Seller Drapac Capital Partners has retained Ian Black and Steve Horn of Ian Black Real Estate as listing agents for the property. The company will accept bids until Friday, June 15, with an initial minimum bid set at $3.95 million.