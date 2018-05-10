Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 10-16

Sarasota Orchestra at Ed Smith Stadium Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

May 11-12

The Sarasota Orchestra heads back to the ballpark for its fifth annual outdoor pops concerts, Field of Dreams, this year featuring Broadway singers Deedee Magno Hall and Clifton Hall with excerpts from Disney films, Les Miz, La La Land and more. Vocal fireworks are promised—and real fireworks, too, after the show. Tickets on sale through the Baltimore Orioles box office; details here.

Charlotte Johnson of Sarasota Contemporary Dance Image: Sorcha Augustine

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

May 10-13

“Evolving/Revolving” is the theme of the dance company’s season-ending engagement, with new works by past company collaborators and dancers. Four performances in the FSU Center’s intimate Cook Theatre.

May 10-12

The ninth annual fest named after the late San Francisco-based activist takes place downtown at Five Point Park with live bands, performance art and more. Get the details here.

Warhol Nights at Selby Gardens

May 16

Always a treat to visit Selby Gardens at the sunset hour, and with the next Warhol Nights event Wednesday evening you can do just that. Tour the wonderful Andy Warhol exhibit before it closes June 30, bask in the beauty of the botanical gardens at dusk, and enjoy a special guest performance by FST Improv. Details and tickets here.

iconcept 2017, design by Tatiana Lizon Image: Cliff Roles

May 11

Art Center Sarasota brings back an creative-crowd tradition from yesteryear: a costume party—this year with the theme, “Wildest Dreams,”—and is rolling its popular iconcept's fashion show into it. Iconcept features clothes made from unconventional materials; you never know what to expect. It all takes place in the Van Wezel Grand Foyer.

Mote Aquarium Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

May 13

Moms get in free at Mote Aquarium Sunday with the purchase of an accompanying child's ticket in honor of Mother's Day; some restrictions apply. Happy Mother's Day, everybody!