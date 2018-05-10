Presentation to Highlight Significance of Newly Discovered Archaeological Site

John McCarthy Image: Courtesy Marsha Fottler

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is hosting a talk by Historic Spanish Point executive director John McCarthy on the area's recently discovered offshore archaeological site. The site offers a rare window into the burial practices of Paleo-Indians who lived in Florida following the migration of humans to the western hemisphere. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m., with presentations beginning at 7, on Monday, May 14, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.