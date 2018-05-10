Furniture Maker Leases Huge New Space

2150 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

The outdoor furniture manufacturer Windward Design Group recently signed a long-term lease for a 281,276-square-foot industrial facility located at 2150 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota. Jag Grewal of Ian Black Real Estate represented the landlord, Daylion, LLC, which has commercial real estate holdings in Miami and Venezuela. Gary Godsey and Scott Altieri of JLL represented the tenant. Windward, a family business in Manatee County for over 25 years, has been operating from seven different locations throughout the county. The new lease will allow the company to consolidate its operations under one roof.