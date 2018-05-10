Companies Pay Almost $1.2 Million for New Office Space

2900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's Murray Homes and The Murray Group recently purchased a 4,000-square-foot building located at 2900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, for almost $1.2 million. The building will serve as office space for Murray Homes, a luxury homebuilder, and The Murray Group, a real estate firm that is part of the Berkshire Hathaway network.