Venice Manufacturer's Sales Up
Sales at Venice's PGT Innovations totaled $140.3 million in the first quarter of the year, a 24 percent increase over last year's first quarter results, according to a new report issued by the company Tuesday. The company manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows. Sales in the repair and remodeling market increased 32 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2017, according to company CEO Jeff Jackson.