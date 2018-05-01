Ophthalmologist Named Nonprofit's Associate Medical Director

William Lahners Image: Courtesy Marissa Rossnagle

William Lahners, M.D., an ophthalmologist with Sarasota's Center for Sight, was recently named the associate medical director for the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research in Tampa. Lions Eye is a nonprofit dedicated to the recovery, evaluation and distribution of eye tissue for transplantation, research and education. The organization's Eye Bank is one of the largest combined eye bank and ocular research centers in the world.