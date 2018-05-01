Attorney Joins Firm's Wills, Trusts, Estates Department

Lisa Gallagher Image: Courtesy Jenny Nielubowicz

The Sarasota law firm Fergeson Skipper, P.A., recently hired Lisa Gallagher as an associate attorney in its Wills, Trusts and Estates Department. Gallagher has a background in securities law, financial products and the financial services industry, and will help expand the firm’s tax and estate planning services. She received her juris doctorate and bachelor of science in finance degree from the University of Arizona and her master of laws in taxation from Boston University.