Premier Sotheby's Florida Sales Volume Exceeded $3.6 Billion Last Year

A Premier Sotheby’s International Realty listing in Ocala Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced that it achieved over $3.6 billion in total sales volume in Florida in 2017, with an average sales price of $607,616. Across its footprint in Florida and North Carolina, Premier Sotheby’s achieved a total sales volume of $4.1 billion, outperforming 2016 activity.