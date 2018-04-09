  1. Fashion & Shopping
Number of Retail Jobs Declines

The number of jobs in the retail industry fell by 6,400 in March, according to new stats released Friday by the National Retail Federation.

By Staff 4/9/2018 at 2:18pm

Image: LaTunya Howard/Wikimedia Commons

The number of jobs in the retail industry fell by 6,400 in March, according to new stats released Friday by the National Retail Federation. March’s numbers followed an increase of 42,400 jobs between January and February. Declines were concentrated in general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessory stores and grocery stores. Gains were seen in furniture, building and garden supplies, electronics and health and personal care stores.

