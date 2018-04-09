Data
Number of Retail Jobs Declines
The number of jobs in the retail industry fell by 6,400 in March, according to new stats released Friday by the National Retail Federation. March’s numbers followed an increase of 42,400 jobs between January and February. Declines were concentrated in general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessory stores and grocery stores. Gains were seen in furniture, building and garden supplies, electronics and health and personal care stores.