  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Asolo Rep's Gloria Delivers a Sharp Jolt of Recognition

The play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins offers comedy, tragedy and an incisive look at human nature.

By Kay Kipling 4/9/2018 at 2:55pm

Gloria production photo 1 acywov

Jenny Vallancourt, Bryce Michael Wood, Delphi Borich and Aleksandr Krapivkin in Asolo Rep's Gloria.

Image: Cliff Roles

Anyone who’s ever worked in an office—especially one filled with ambitious young millennials wishing their baby boomer superiors would just get on with it and die—can probably relate to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria, now onstage at Asolo Rep. And for some of us the setting of a magazine editorial office (albeit one in New York City) makes the first-act action of this comedy-drama especially familiar.

Jacobs-Jenkins, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for this work, is focused on more than office politics and disgruntlement here. But the opening scene certainly presents like a smart, funny satire of the modern workplace.

There’s chatty Ani (Jenny Vallancourt), who’s sort of friends but not really with the sharp-tongued, nakedly assertive Kendra (Delphi Borich). (“I’ll die before I turn 30 in a cubicle!” she declares, and you believe her.) There’s Miles (Bryce Michael Wood), the intern who’s wasting his time getting coffee or filing while trying to decide if journalism is really for him. There’s Lorin (Wes Tolman), a 30-something fact checker who’s long sick of his job. There’s the title character (Denise Cormier), who’s also older and stuck, as well as being a social misfit. And there’s Dean (Aleksandr Krapivkin), a would-be memoirist who’s the only one who was actually dumb enough to show up at Gloria’s housewarming party.

Gloria production photo 9 k6fdjf

Borich and Krapivkin as office mates with issues.

Image: Cliff Roles

Oh, and there’s also the unseen Nan, for whom Dean works and who seems to have the same hangover he’s suffering. (We hear her voice and see her shadowy figure behind her office’s glass walls.)

For the first 40 minutes of Gloria, we’re treated to watching how most of these characters hate what they’re doing and can’t wait to move up or out. Thanks to the playwright’s right-on dialogue and Greg Leaming’s fast-paced direction, we’re highly entertained. And then something happens that spins us all around and off our axis.

You may or may not see it coming (and critics are asked not to reveal anymore), but in either case it’s still momentous. The play’s second half—set initially eight months later and then two years later—is spent dealing with the emotional fallout, as well as making some comments about how people end up co-opting other people’s tragedies for their own gain.

The production features sharply etched portraits of its characters, particularly Dean (convincingly portrayed by Krapivkin as a stressed-out almost-loser trying to become a winner) and Kendra, whom Borich delivers with zest and style. In the second act, we get more of Cormier’s Nan, and how you feel about her will also go in some unexpected places. We also get the other actors (except for Tolman, who’s the same guy throughout) playing different roles in a setup that works on more than one level.

Reid Thompson’s scenic design perfectly captures the cubicled office of today, along with the detailed interior of a Starbuck’s (there was a brief hitch in the scene change on opening night, unlikely to recur), and the lighting design by Michael Pasquini and sound design by Matthew Parker also help to bring the action to vivid life.   

Be forewarned: There is violence onstage in Gloria, and it’s not for the overly sensitive. But then, neither is real life these days.

Gloria continues in the Cook Theatre through April 29. For tickets, call 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.

  

Filed under
Gloria, asolo rep
Show Comments

Related Content

Sneak Peek

Get Ready for Evita

11/02/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Roe: A New Way to See a Longtime Battle

03/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Shakespeare in Love Offers Theatrical Fun with Flair

01/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Curtain Up: Asolo Rep Announces Its 60th Anniversary Season

03/20/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Banquet on the Block, a Pig Roast and More Local Dining Events

04/04/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in March

04/03/2018

Weekly Planner

An Easter Brunch Extravaganza, the Beer Garden Bazaar and More Local Dining Events

03/28/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Taco Crazy

The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

A Peek Inside Her Life

Actress-Author Ali Wentworth Entertains at Ringling College Library Association Town Hall

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Gloria Delivers a Sharp Jolt of Recognition

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Pique-Nique at Winefest

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Children First Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

03/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Nature to Gallery

A Local Designer is Raising Awareness About Predatory Snakes in the Everglades

03/28/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Premier Sotheby's Florida Sales Volume Exceeded $3.6 Billion Last Year

04/09/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

04/09/2018 By Staff

Deals

Tervis Sells Vacant Land for $550,000

04/06/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Old Florida Property

04/06/2018 By Robert Plunket

Planning

Open Houses Will Showcase Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities

04/05/2018 By Staff

Deals

Multi-Family Apartment Complex Fetches $750,000

04/05/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Greenfield Prize Dinner

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Wine Walk to Ca' d'Zan

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Pique-Nique at Winefest

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Children First Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Sarasota Ballet 27th Season Gala

04/09/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Preview

Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Season Announced

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

Disney Blends Kid Fun with Grown-Up Appeal

03/28/2018 By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

Health & Fitness

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Cabbage Queen

Sharon Juraszek Runs a Thriving Sauerkraut Company

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

03/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe