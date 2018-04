101-105 Hostetler Court, Nokomis Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Kansas' National Drying Technologies, LLC recently purchased a 3.5-acre parcel, located in the Triple Diamond Industrial Park, at 101-105 Hostetler Court, Nokomis, from North Venice's Tervis Tumbler Company for $550,000. Michele Fuller and Stacy Rosenberg of Ian Black Real Estate handled the transaction.