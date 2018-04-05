Your Top 10 Things to Do: April 5-11

A scene from Jersey Boys. Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 10-12

Thought you knew Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through their blockbuster hits like “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry”? There’s so much drama to their back story, and this sensational Broadway musical tells all. Three shows at the Van Wezel.

Misty Copeland Image: Courtesy Sarasota Ballet

April 7

The Sarasota Ballet went all-out for its 27th season gala performance, with ballet superstars Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes and opera luminary Susan Graham. To top it off, the ballet troupe will present a world premiere of a work by company choreographer Ricardo Graziano. At the Opera House, to be followed by a sold-out gala dinner at The Art Ovation Hotel.

Elina Vähälä Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

April 6-8

The Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks season concludes with The Red Violin, John Corigliano’s haunting violin concerto based on his score for the film of the same name. The guest soloist is Finnish violinistElina Vähälä. Also on the program are John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. The Friday night concert is at Neel PAC; Saturday and Sunday concerts at the Van Wezel.

The cast of Gloria at Asolo Rep Image: John Revisky

Opening April 6

In Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ 2015 play—a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize—a group of twentysomethings working at a New York magazine faces the realities of diminishing readership and advertising, along with forced layoffs. Uh-oh. Onstage through April 29 in the Cook Theatre.

The cast of Women Laughing Along with Salad Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

April 6-May 6

Urbanite Theatre presents Sheila Callaghan’s comedy about society’s unreasonable expectations of women and their bodies. It’s billed as “gleefully vulgar, bitingly poignant and raucously unafraid.” We’re in.

Rachael Moulton and Devon Ahmed Image: Matthew Holler

Opening April 6

An American reporter travels to Pakistan to cover an honor killing in a powerful world-premiere play that tackles issues of cultural division, self-worth and forgiveness. Through May 25 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre.

Meng Su Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

April 7

The founder of the Beijing Guitar Duo and 2015 winner of the prestigious Parkening International Guitar Competition, comes to Sarasota to close out GuitarSarasota’s 2017-2018 season with a flourish.

April 7

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary invites you to go wild at its Jungle Jam party, with four local bands to entertain you and self-guided tours to meet the amazing lions, tigers, bears and many more animals that have found sanctuary here. Fund raised will help build an onsite animal clinic.

Family First Saturday at The Ringling

April 7

Free and fun for families this Saturday morning: drop in at the Ringling Museum visitor’s pavilion any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for art-making activities guaranteed to get the creativity flowing. Museum admission is not required.

Starting April 9

“Sources of Inspiration” is the theme for this year’s chamber music event. Four concerts at the Sarasota Opera House (April 9, 12, 15 and 18) bring works by Mozart, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Paganini, Shostakovich and more to our ears; you can also take in open rehearsals, a panel discussion, a “Meet the Musicians” party and a musical chefs’ interactive dinner. Plan your festival here.