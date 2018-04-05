Your Top 10 Things to Do: April 5-11

  1. Arts & Entertainment
Ballet superstar Misty Copeland, Jersey Boys, a Jungle Jam at Big Cat Habitat and more.

By Ilene Denton 4/5/2018 at 11:55am

Jersey boys van wezel xchdhj

A scene from Jersey Boys.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jersey Boys

April 10-12

Thought you knew Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through their blockbuster hits like “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry”? There’s so much drama to their back story, and this sensational Broadway musical tells all. Three shows at the Van Wezel. 

Misty copeland lhrvgu

Misty Copeland

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Ballet

The Sarasota Ballet 27th Season Gala Performance

April 7

The Sarasota Ballet went all-out for its 27th season gala performance, with ballet superstars Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes and opera luminary Susan Graham. To top it off, the ballet troupe will present a world premiere of a work by company choreographer Ricardo Graziano. At the Opera House, to be followed by a sold-out gala dinner at The Art Ovation Hotel. 

Elina v h l vryb4d

Elina Vähälä

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

The Red Violin

April 6-8

The Sarasota Orchestra’s Masterworks season concludes with The Red Violin, John Corigliano’s haunting violin concerto based on his score for the film of the same name. The guest soloist is Finnish violinistElina Vähälä. Also on the program are John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. The Friday night concert is at Neel PAC; Saturday and Sunday concerts at the Van Wezel. 

Gloria at asolo rep algifs

The cast of Gloria at Asolo Rep

Image: John Revisky

Asolo Rep presents Gloria

Opening April 6

In Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ 2015 play—a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize—a group of twentysomethings working at a New York magazine faces the realities of diminishing readership and advertising, along with forced layoffs. Uh-oh. Onstage through April 29 in the Cook Theatre. 

Urbanite theatre women laughing along with salad woq7ri

The cast of Women Laughing Along with Salad

Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Women Laughing Along with Salad

April 6-May 6

Urbanite Theatre presents Sheila Callaghan’s comedy about society’s unreasonable expectations of women and their bodies. It’s billed as “gleefully vulgar, bitingly poignant and raucously unafraid.” We’re in. 

Fst honor killing yxbtab

Rachael Moulton and Devon Ahmed

Image: Matthew Holler

Honor Killing

Opening April 6

An American reporter travels to Pakistan to cover an honor killing in a powerful world-premiere play that tackles issues of cultural division, self-worth and forgiveness. Through May 25 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre.

Meng su pdaukf

Meng Su

Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

GuitarSarasota presents Meng Su

April 7

The founder of the Beijing Guitar Duo and 2015 winner of the prestigious Parkening International Guitar Competition, comes to Sarasota to close out GuitarSarasota’s 2017-2018 season with a flourish.

Big Cat Habitat Jungle Jam 

April 7

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary invites you to go wild at its Jungle Jam party, with four local bands to entertain you and self-guided tours to meet the amazing lions, tigers, bears and many more animals that have found sanctuary here. Fund raised will help build an onsite animal clinic.

Family First Saturday at The Ringling

April 7

Free and fun for families this Saturday morning: drop in at the Ringling Museum visitor’s pavilion any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for art-making activities guaranteed to get the creativity flowing. Museum admission is not required. 

La Musica International Chamber Music Festival

Starting April 9

“Sources of Inspiration” is the theme for this year’s chamber music event. Four concerts at the Sarasota Opera House (April 9, 12, 15 and 18) bring works by Mozart, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Paganini, Shostakovich and more to our ears; you can also take in open rehearsals, a panel discussion, a “Meet the Musicians” party and a musical chefs’ interactive dinner. Plan your festival here.

In this Article

The Ringling

Museum 5401 Bay Shore Road

The internationally recognized John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art features European (especially Baroque), American and Asian art. Cà d’Zan is the Ringli...

Special Events

La Musica Open Rehearsals

Subscribers: free; Non-subscribers: $75 in advance, or a daily pass for $15 at the door. Sainer Pavilion

Rehearsals and lectures presented by La Musica.

Special Events

Big Cat Habitat Jungle Jam

Editor’s Pick $25 in advance; $35 day of; $125 VIP tickets available Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary

A musical fund raiser for the animal sanctuary.

Classical Music

Guitar Sarasota presents Meng Su

$30 members; $35 nonmembers; $5 students day of concert Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota

The award-winning classical guitarist from China.

Theater

"Honor Killing"

Editor’s Pick Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre presents this new play about a reporter traveling to Pakistan to investigate an honor killing.

Theater

"Women Laughing Along with Salad"

Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre presents an audacious comedy about the unreasonable expectations demanded of women and their bodies.

Theater

Asolo Rep presents "Gloria"

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM Asolo Rep Theatre

A hilariously dark and shocking play hailed as one of The New York Times' Theater Picks of 2015.

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: The Red Violin

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Sarasota Masterworks concerts continue with John Corigliano's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (The Red Violin).

Special Events

The Sarasota Ballet Gala Performance

Editor’s Pick $150-$300 Sarasota Opera House

Starring Misty Copeland, Marcelo Gomes and Susan Graham along with The Sarasota Ballet.

Theater

"Jersey Boys"

Editor’s Pick $41-$96 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

