Open Houses Will Showcase Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and the master design and planning firm Sasaki will share three design options for the future of The Bay, 53 acres of Sarasota bayfront property, during a series of public open houses on Tuesday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 18. The purpose of the open houses is to share the concepts and gather additional input about which aspects appeal to the community in order to prepare one desired master plan. The three designs are intended to combine nature and environment, arts and culture, and recreation and boating opportunities. The open houses will run 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 John Rivers St., Sarasota; 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Sarasota Orchestra's Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.