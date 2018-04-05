  1. Home & Real Estate
National Magazine to Showcase $15 Million Siesta Key Home in Upcoming Feature

Elle Décor spent two days photographing at the Flamingo Road residence.

By Ilene Denton 4/5/2018 at 1:28pm

3799 flamingo ave siesta key fedrox

3799 Flamingo Road, Siesta Key

Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

A Siesta Key waterfront estate that was recently listed by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for $15 million has caught the eye of editors at Elle Décor, who spent two days this week fashioning and photographing a modern spring party with a Moroccan twist. It is expected to appear in the magazine in late May.

This is the first of four homes from across the country to be featured in Elle Décor’s new ELLEvated series, a partnership with Premier Sotheby’s that uses current interior design trends to "Capture a single moment in the life of the home," according to a company spokeswoman.

The 8,138-square-foot home (18,706 square feet including outdoor terraces) at 3799 Flamingo Road sits on 1.4 acres on a private, gated peninsula on north Siesta Key. Miami design firm Moniomi chose all the luxe contemporary interior finishes, and the purchase price includes all furnishings. Outdoors, there’s a boat dock with lift, kayak and paddleboard launch, and infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, recessed seating area with fire pit and koi pond.

