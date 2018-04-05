Multi-Family Apartment Complex Fetches $750,000

2515-2519 Terry Lane, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Developer Henry Rodriguez's Nokomis company 2515 Terry LLC recently purchased the Gardyasz Garden Apartments, an eight-unit multi-family complex located at 2515-2519 Terry Lane, Sarasota, for $750,000. The company bought the property from Michael Gardyasz. Michele Fuller and Stacy Rosenberg of Ian Black Real Estate represented the sellers in the transaction and Phil Ginexi and Kyle Keelan of NAI Tampa Bay represented the buyer.