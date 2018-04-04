Tourism
Spring Training Generated $1.3 Million for Local Airbnb Hosts
Roughly 12,000 visitors stayed in Sarasota Airbnb rentals during this year's Baltimore Orioles spring training season, and 3,200 guests stayed in Bradenton Airbnb rentals during the Pittsburgh Pirates' season, according to new numbers released by the company. Sarasota hosts earned $1.1 million and Bradenton hosts earned $196,000.