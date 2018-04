6216 28th St. E., Bradenton Image: Courtesy Manatee County

Bradenton's W Rentals, LLC, recently purchased a 14,700-square-foot industrial and retail property located at 6216 28th St. E., Bradenton, from Sarasota's Walters Family Partnership, LLP, for $1.3 million. Michele Fuller, Matthew Kezar and Stacy Rosenberg of Ian Black Real Estate handled the transaction.