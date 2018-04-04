'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

The Sip-n-Cycle Cruises boat Image: Courtesy sipncyclecruises.com

Sarasota's Sip-n-Cycle Cruises recently began offering tours departing from Siesta Key. The company's 16-passenger Cycleboat is designed with two inward-facing rows of pedal stations. The company offers scenic cruises along local waterways, with guests able to bring their favorite beverages, music and more for the trip. Sip-n-Cycle Cruises will depart from Bayfront Excursions, 8865 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key.