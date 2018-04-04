A Banquet on the Block, a Pig Roast and More Local Dining Events

April 4

Visit Phillippi Estate Park for open-air live music, food trucks and fresh produce, hosted by Friends of Sarasota County Parks and Phillippi Farmhouse Market. More than 50 vendors will be present and all proceeds go toward restoration projects on the historic Phillippi farmhouse. The event begins 9 a.m. Wednesday. Free parking and leashed pets welcome.

April 5

To foster strong community relationships, the Gulf Coast Builder’s Exchange will rally food trucks at Sarasota Ford, beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Food choices include burgers and hot dogs. Tickets are $35 for GCBX members; $50 for non-members.

April 6

Mattison’s City Grille and the Florida Winefest & Auction will take over Lemon Avenue in downtown Sarasota for a sophisticated street party featuring Sarasota’s longest table. Local chefs will prepare and deliver dishes of locally harvested seafood, meats and produce. The event begins 6:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $200 per person.

April 6

Discover beauty in unexpected places at The Ringling. You'll find creatively themed stations supplemented with food and wine pairings provided by Total Wine & More and other Sarasota experts. The event doubles as a dance party and begins 6 p.m. Friday. For tickets, call (941) 358-3180. Proceeds go toward the Ca' d'Zan Preservation Fund.

April 7

Libby’s Café continues B.Y.O.F.—bring your own friend, family or foe and get 10 percent off lunch every Saturday. Just flash your TableSeide Preferred Customer Card. The event begins 11 a.m. Saturday. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

April 7

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary will host a Jungle Jam musical fundraiser, beginning 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The event includes food, a silent auction and performances by the groups Copperhead, Mad Hatter, Booty Shaker and Maiden Cane. Attendees are free to participate in self-guided tours of Big Cat Habitat and see the exotic animals. General admission is $25 in advance; $30 the day of the event. Proceeds support the construction goal for a $500,000 onsite animal clinic, specializing in emergency care, that will provide areas specific for sanctuary inhabitants (darker rooms, quieter rooms, etc.).

April 8

JDub’s Brewing is hosting a barbecue and craft beer event. In addition to a whole pig, Smokin' Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile will serve up barbecue favorites and sides, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. No ticket required. Family, friends and puppies encouraged!

April 8

Learn the mechanics behind everyday Indian meals in this cooking class, hosted by Tableseide Restaurant Group, The Indian Table, The Francis and Louies Modern. Participants will discover authentic Indian cuisine and learn to replicate traditional secrets with home ingredients. Sit back, relax with a drink, and enjoy the aroma as Deepa shares her tips and techniques. The event begins 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $65. RSVP online.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.