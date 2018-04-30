Retail, Office Plaza Fully Leased

Cobia Bay Plaza Image: Courtesy Jennifer Horvat

MS&C Commercial, a division of Michael Saunders & Company, recently leased all of Cobia Bay Plaza, a retail and office space located at 5045 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. The newest tenants take up over 15,000 square feet and include Jack Dean Flooring, Burn Boot Camp, AltMed LLC and CreateU D-I-Y Workshop. They join existing tenants Jet’s Pizza, Sleep Number and UPS Store. The plaza's retail-style exterior, coupled with the more industrial feel of the building’s interior, had posed a challenge for traditional tenants. More than 50 percent of the space had been vacant for some time.