Public Relations Professionals Honored

From left to right: Michael Taber, Laitin Schwerin, Alyssa Holcomb, Allison Moore and Sharon Kunkel Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association recently announced winners of its 2018 Image Awards, created to recognize outstanding public relations programs in the area and to encourage and promote the development of the public relations profession. Winners were selected for sound public relations research and planning, as well as production, execution and evaluation of results. Winners of the 2018 "Unmasking Greatness" award were Sharon Kunkel of Wordslinger Marketing & PR and Laitin Schwerin of the Coldwell Banker Public Relations Team. Kim Livengood of The Eclipse Agency won The Joe Curley Rising Leader Award. Other winners included Alyssa Holcomb and The Circus Arts Conservatory; the DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners, Discover DeSoto and Michael Taber; KSC Incorporated and Ginger Broslat Communications; and the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.