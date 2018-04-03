Software Company Buys Osprey Suites for New Headquarters

3983 Destination Drive, Osprey Image: Courtesy Eric Massey

Osprey's StrataPT recently purchased suites 204 and 205 at Bay Street Town Center, located at 3983 Destination Drive, Osprey, from Georgia's Bay Street Partners, LLC for $255,000. Bay Street Town Center is a mixed-use retail and office development. Suite 204 consists of 1,436 square feet of office space, while 205 takes up 1,114 square feet. StrataPT—which offers scheduling, documentation and management software to outpatient physical and occupational therapy practices—will be relocating its corporate headquarters to this location. Ben Graham and Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company handled the transaction.