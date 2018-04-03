Homebuilder Appointed to Licensing Board

Ryan Perrone Image: Courtesy M.C. Coolidge

Ryan Perrone of Sarasota's Nautilus Homes was recently appointed to a three-year term on the Sarasota County General Contractors Licensing and Examining Board. Perrone is a second-generation homebuilder. The 13-member board is tasked with examining applications and qualifications for building, residential, roofing, pool and spa, specialty and general contractors doing business in Sarasota County. The board also conducts disciplinary hearings.