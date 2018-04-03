Former County Commissioner to Lead Comprehensive Plan Discussion

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton Image: Gene Pollux

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton will lead a discussion of the county's comprehensive plan at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations. Thaxton will cover how the document expresses a vision for the future and how it drives development decisions made by local government. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9; the presentation will begin at 7. The event takes place at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.