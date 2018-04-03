Planning
Former County Commissioner to Lead Comprehensive Plan Discussion
Jon Thaxton will lead the discussion at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations.
Former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton will lead a discussion of the county's comprehensive plan at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations. Thaxton will cover how the document expresses a vision for the future and how it drives development decisions made by local government. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9; the presentation will begin at 7. The event takes place at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.