Theater Leaders Sign on for Five More Years

Linda DiGabriele and Michael Donald Edwards Image: John Revisky

Asolo Repertory Theatre recently signed contracts with producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and managing director Linda DiGabriele for them to continue at the theater for five more years. Edwards and DiGabriele will oversee Asolo Rep's five-year "Staging Our Future" strategic plan, which includes the acquisition of new properties located next to the existing production center at 1009 Tallevast Road, Sarasota. The new campus will include space for additional rehearsal rooms, sound production, physical therapy and more.