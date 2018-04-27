New Leader in Behavioral Health Appointed

Terry Cassidy Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently appointed Terry Cassidy as the executive director of the Bayside Center for Behavioral Health and its regional safety net of addiction and mental health services. A longtime leader in mental and behavioral health and substance abuse programs, Cassidy succeeds Ken Alexander, who recently retired after 25 years with Sarasota Memorial. Cassidy is a licensed independent clinical social worker with a master’s degree in social work from Boston University.