Manatee Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Small Business Week

Throughout the week, the Chamber will highlight the impact small businesses have on the area's economy and community.

By Staff 4/27/2018 at 2:21pm

Image: Pexels

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce is celebrating National Small Business Week starting Monday, April 30, and culminating with a Small Business Night celebration with the Bradenton Marauders from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Throughout the week, the Chamber will highlight the impact small businesses have on the area's economy and community. Find event information online.

