Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 26-May 2

Ragtime opens at the Asolo Rep, Yanni visits the Van Wezel, Siesta Fiesta and more.

By Ilene Denton 4/26/2018 at 2:48pm

Cast of the theater latt da production of ragtime. photo by dan norman. x4 cubs3o

Cast of the Theater Latte Da production of Ragtime.

Image: Dan Norman

Ragtime

May 1-27

The Asolo Rep presents an intimate version of the powerful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical—the story of America’s immigrant experiences at the turn of the 20th century—in what promises to be the theatrical event of the spring in Sarasota. Here’s our recent conversation with director Peter Rothstein. 

Mummenschanz egoqrd

Mummenschanz

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Mummenschanz: You & Me

April 26

The remarkable Swiss theater troupe uses masks and enormous props in ingenious ways for one delightful surprise after another.   

Sarasota ballet ellen overstreet cq5wlv

Ellen Overstreet in George Balanchine’s Bugaku.

Image: Frank Atura

Great Masters of Dance

April 27-28

A bittersweet weekend for the Sarasota Ballet, as it celebrates works by Balanchine, Tudor and Ashton and says goodbye to its most beloved principal dancer, Logan Learned, who is retiring after this season. In tribute, Learned will perform Balanchine’s sprightly Tarantella. Three performances Friday and Saturday at the Opera House. 

Yanni qrgtpy

Yanni

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Yanni - Live at The Acropolis

April 29 

Greek pianist and composer Yanni, he of the long flowing locks and many platinum albums, brings his Live at the Acropolis world tour to the Van Wezel.

Rastrelli cello quartet deao7n

Rastelli Cello Quartet

Image: Courtesy Artist Series Concerts

James Bond in Cello Case

April 28

Germany’s acclaimed Rastelli Cello Quartet, known for its offbeat repertoire, performs music from 11 James Bond films in this Artist Series Concerts production at the Historic Asolo Theater. 

Nathan mcmanus metal art dryigz

Metal art by Nathan McManus, part of Siesta Fiesta.

Image: Courtesy Siesta Fiesta

Siesta Fiesta

April 28-29

The 40th anniversary street festival takes over Siesta Village with original works by more than 200 talented artisans. 

Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Reading Series

April 29/ May 6/ May 13

Want to be among the first to experience tomorrow’s best new plays? Florida Studio Theatre’s Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Reading Series does just that, with script-in-hand readings by professional actors. First up Sunday afternoon is The Whole Shebang by Jason Odell Williams, followed May 6 with Big Scary Animals by Matt Lyle, and May 13 with Wednesday’s Child by Mark St. Germain. Free, but reservations are required—visit floridastudiotheatre.org/plays for details.

