Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 26-May 2

Cast of the Theater Latte Da production of Ragtime. Image: Dan Norman

May 1-27

The Asolo Rep presents an intimate version of the powerful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical—the story of America’s immigrant experiences at the turn of the 20th century—in what promises to be the theatrical event of the spring in Sarasota. Here’s our recent conversation with director Peter Rothstein.

Mummenschanz Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 26

The remarkable Swiss theater troupe uses masks and enormous props in ingenious ways for one delightful surprise after another.

Ellen Overstreet in George Balanchine’s Bugaku. Image: Frank Atura

April 27-28

A bittersweet weekend for the Sarasota Ballet, as it celebrates works by Balanchine, Tudor and Ashton and says goodbye to its most beloved principal dancer, Logan Learned, who is retiring after this season. In tribute, Learned will perform Balanchine’s sprightly Tarantella. Three performances Friday and Saturday at the Opera House.

Yanni Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 29

Greek pianist and composer Yanni, he of the long flowing locks and many platinum albums, brings his Live at the Acropolis world tour to the Van Wezel.

Rastelli Cello Quartet Image: Courtesy Artist Series Concerts

April 28

Germany’s acclaimed Rastelli Cello Quartet, known for its offbeat repertoire, performs music from 11 James Bond films in this Artist Series Concerts production at the Historic Asolo Theater.

Metal art by Nathan McManus, part of Siesta Fiesta. Image: Courtesy Siesta Fiesta

April 28-29

The 40th anniversary street festival takes over Siesta Village with original works by more than 200 talented artisans.

Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Reading Series

April 29/ May 6/ May 13

Want to be among the first to experience tomorrow’s best new plays? Florida Studio Theatre’s Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Reading Series does just that, with script-in-hand readings by professional actors. First up Sunday afternoon is The Whole Shebang by Jason Odell Williams, followed May 6 with Big Scary Animals by Matt Lyle, and May 13 with Wednesday’s Child by Mark St. Germain. Free, but reservations are required—visit floridastudiotheatre.org/plays for details.