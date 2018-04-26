  1. Fashion & Shopping
Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

Girl power.

By Heather Dunhill 4/26/2018 at 8:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

It’s the year of the woman, and #girlpower abounds. We’ve assembled some of our favorite ultra-motivating, confidence-boosting finds to inspire you and show your support for the fellow femmes in your world.

Chicos a72ay5

Celebrate You

Chico’s launched the #HowBoldAreYou campaign for the woman who doesn’t define herself by age. Show them exactly how bold you are by celebrating all the life experiences that have made you…you, with the Bold Tee ($29). Chico’s, 443 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, (941) 388-1393

The met lipstick kwred white ld3wug

Don’t Be Shy

Every woman should own a strong-willed red lipstick. For me it’s KW Red ($56) by Kjaer Weis. Created by a dynamic woman for indomitable women, this scarlet lip color flatters all skin tones. Not only is it luxury beauty, it’s also organic. The Met Fashion House Day Spa & Salon, 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents, Sarasota, (941) 388-3991 

Blu home tcz8r5

Pillow Talk

Even the most confident among us need a reminder that we are beautiful, inside and out. Gift yourself or your favorite female this Hello Beautiful 24-inch-by-24-inch pillow ($120). Just be sure to give it a prominent spot in your home. Blu Home, 1830 S. Osprey Ave., #101, Sarasota, (941) 364-2900

Volume11 h3w5hp

Stories to Live By

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls ($35) passes the Bechdel test for children’s books. Tell her bedtime tales of 100 world-changing women from Rita Levi-Montalcini to Frida Kahlo to Serena Williams. Bookstore 1, 12 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, (941) 365-7900

3strandsshop g2iaep

A Hand Up

Nothing feels better than lifting another woman up. Check out the on-trend accessories (starting at $15) from 3Strands Shop, which partners with rescue organizations and artisan collectives around the world to provide training and employment for survivors of sex trafficking and those at risk. 3Strands Shop, 3strandsshop.com

Palm printing thank you card oiwjdj

Note to Self

Order personalized note cards (set of 100 with matching envelopes for $99). Connect with Renee Phinney at Palm Printing to design stationery that captures your essence, from an elegant monogram to your signature inspirational quote, or perhaps even your favorite pooch. Palm Printing, 6001 Business Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 907-0090

Write on life nobar pzo6x3

Laugh It Off

Honesty is the best policy among friends, as is an irreverent sense of humor that gives your girl tribe a good laugh to kick off the monthly Girls Night Out. The hostess will love this truth on a towel ($9.95), sure to inspire memorable selfies. Write On, 1423 First St., Sarasota, (941) 953-2800

 

Cw6552cp cha2630 hgry large 2048x elfmtq

Message Received

This super-soft love knit, draped-back raglan shirt by Chaser ($79) is anything but basic. The same goes for the message. Because, well, we can. T. Georgiano’s, 1409-B First St., Sarasota, (941) 870-3727 

